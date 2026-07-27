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New Buildings in Torrox, Spain

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Torrox Park, Spain
from
$387,939
The development consists of 21 semi-detached houses. They are distributed in 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and living-dining room-kitchen with direct access to a large terrace with sea views. It has a communal area with swimming pool. Each property has a basement with individual garage and a large…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
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Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Torrox Park, Spain
from
$364,048
Modern and elegant flats in Malaga that combine contemporary design, functionality and energy efficiency. Each home is built with a reinforced concrete structure and advanced thermal and acoustic insulation to ensure maximum comfort throughout the year. The interiors feature large-format p…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
Residential quarter Proa
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Residential quarter Proa
El Morche, Spain
from
$494,878
A development located on a natural balcony with spectacular sea views. This project, adapted to the topography, features a sustainable design and comprises semi-detached single-family homes with 3 bedrooms, southeast, south, and southwest orientations, and incredible sea views. All homes i…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
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Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Los Llanos, Spain
from
$341,295
Discover our exclusive selection of 112 modern 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, designed to offer you a unique and comfortable lifestyle. Ground-floor apartments with spacious terraces, first and second floors with glass balconies, and penthouses with solariums. Homes with exceptional views. Find…
Agency
Muse
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