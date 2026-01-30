Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR

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This is a highly exclusive residential development with only 18 homes, featuring 2 to 4 bedroom units, located in the prestigious El Limonar area, one of Málaga’s most iconic neighborhoods. The project combines new construction with the careful restoration of historic mansions, offering a unique mix of classic architecture and modern design.
It will feature beautiful communal areas, including a swimming pool, gardens, and spaces designed for relaxation. It is also located just 2 minutes from the beach. Completion is expected at the end of 2027.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2027
Location on the map
Malaga, Spain
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