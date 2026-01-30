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Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR

Malaga, Spain
from
$1,02M
;
16
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ID: 38934
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 803890817
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Malaga-Costa del Sol
  • City
    Malaga

About the complex

This is a highly exclusive residential development with only 18 homes, featuring 2 to 4 bedroom units, located in the prestigious El Limonar area, one of Málaga’s most iconic neighborhoods. The project combines new construction with the careful restoration of historic mansions, offering a unique mix of classic architecture and modern design. It will feature beautiful communal areas, including a swimming pool, gardens, and spaces designed for relaxation. It is also located just 2 minutes from the beach. Completion is expected at the end of 2027.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Location on the map

Malaga, Spain
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Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Malaga, Spain
from
$1,02M
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