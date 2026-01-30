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Residential quarter Villa Ivory

Marbella, Spain
from
$8,87M
;
20
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ID: 39005
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 353499979
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Address
    Camino de Camojan

About the complex

It has a unique design where materials are combined and integrated into its surroundings. The mansion offers an unparalleled level of comfort. It features significant spaces both indoors and outdoors, ideal for daily living as well as hosting parties or family gatherings. The house is spacious, with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a staff room with a bathroom, a kitchen, and covered terraces. A large barbecue area and a spacious sun terrace allow you to gather with friends for a good time and create unforgettable memories. The terrace by the pool is perfect for relaxing and sunbathing on hot days. Built in complete harmony with its natural surroundings, the mansion offers you the opportunity to live in privacy while enjoying incredible views of the sea and mountains every day. Located in the prestigious Golden Mile of Marbella, it is a true testament to opulence and natural beauty. It offers an unparalleled lifestyle, combining the allure of luxurious living with breathtaking surroundings. This exclusive residential community is conveniently located just a short distance from beautiful beaches and Marbella with its amenities. World-class golf courses, shopping centers, and exclusive yacht clubs are also within easy reach.

Location on the map

Marbella, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Ivory
Marbella, Spain
from
$8,87M
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