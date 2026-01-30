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Residential quarter Grand Bay

Manilva, Spain
from
$443,683
;
19
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ID: 39367
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1499306146
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Manilva
  • Address
    Calle Montes de Malaga

About the complex

A new residential development located in Manilva, on the Costa del Sol, within the exclusive Bahía Las Rocas area. It boasts a prime location between Punta Paloma and the Sotogrande marina, known for its tranquil beaches, traditional beach bars, and a natural coastal setting with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. A traditional town on the Costa del Sol, known for its authentic atmosphere and proximity to the Mediterranean Sea. The area offers a perfect combination of tranquility and accessibility, ideal for those seeking a relaxed lifestyle by the coast. The location allows you to enjoy a wide variety of beaches with very few tourists. Nearby beaches such as Sabinillas, Alcaidesa, and the iconic Cala Sardina stand out for their natural beauty and spectacular views, offering panoramic vistas of the Rock of Gibraltar and the North African coast. The apartments feature 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, designed to provide comfort, quality of life, and ocean views. They face southeast and southwest, and many of the units enjoy ocean views, allowing you to take in coastal scenery from the comfort of your home. All units include a terrace, and some also feature a garden or solarium, depending on the type. Penthouses with solariums are available. The communal areas are designed for relaxation, outdoor recreation, and spending quality time with family. The development will feature a private, gated community with communal areas that include swimming pools, a fitness center, and spacious gardens. Each unit includes an underground parking space and a storage room. All units are pre-wired for electric vehicle charging.

Location on the map

Manilva, Spain
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Residential quarter Grand Bay
Manilva, Spain
from
$443,683
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