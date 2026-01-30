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Residential quarter Sunrise Golf Residences

Mijas, Spain
from
$538,108
;
12
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ID: 39505
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 685144593
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Camino Ojen a Mijas de Cala Golf

About the complex

A unique opportunity to acquire a luxury apartment on the Costa del Sol, perfectly combining contemporary design with the natural beauty of its surroundings. Nestled frontline to the prestigious La Cala Golf Course, home to three renowned 18-hole championship golf courses, this exclusive collection of just 48 two- and three-bedroom residences offers an unparalleled lifestyle. Each apartment is carefully designed to maximize space, light, and comfort. The open-plan living areas blend harmoniously with the spacious terraces, where you can enjoy panoramic views of the golf course, mountains, and the Mediterranean Sea. Large double-glazed windows and a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces invite nature in, while underfloor heating, air conditioning, and high-end finishes ensure year-round comfort. Some penthouses and ground-floor units offer the option of a private pool and outdoor kitchen, making them perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying the region's enviable climate. The bedrooms are a haven of peace, bathed in natural light, with elegant bathrooms and bespoke interior details. Beyond your private retreat, you'll find a variety of premium amenities. A state-of-the-art gym with inspiring views, a luxurious spa with a sauna and whirlpool, an infinity pool and a beach-style pool, and a dedicated business center, all within the security of the complex. Ideally located, the development is just 10 minutes from the golden beaches and vibrant culinary scene of La Cala de Mijas. Whether you're looking for an active lifestyle, a haven of peace, or a flexible live-work space, it offers the perfect combination of luxury and convenience. Enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle, where every sunrise marks the beginning of a new chapter of beauty and relaxation.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Sunrise Golf Residences
Mijas, Spain
from
$538,108
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