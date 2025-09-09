  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga
  4. Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga

Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga

Malaga, Spain
from
$368,472
;
19
Leave a request
ID: 27615
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Malaga Costa del Sol
  • City
    Malaga

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Exclusive Apartments with Rooftop Pool in Málaga’s Historic Center

Málaga’s historic center is one of the most vibrant areas in southern Spain, where tradition and modern life blend seamlessly. Here, narrow streets filled with charming cafés, authentic tapas bars, and boutiques open onto grand squares lined with historic landmarks, museums, and cultural attractions. Living in this part of the city means being surrounded by history, art, and the Mediterranean atmosphere on a daily basis.

The apartments for sale in Málaga stand out with a prime location. From the development, the golden sands of La Malagueta Beach are just 1 km away, while Málaga Airport can be reached in 9 km. For those who enjoy the glamour of the Costa del Sol, Puerto Banús is located 54 km away, and Marbella is 47 km away, offering easy access to both local city life and exclusive coastal destinations.

The communal areas have been designed to provide both relaxation and leisure. The rooftops of the buildings feature swimming pools, sunbathing decks, and lounge areas, where residents can unwind while enjoying panoramic views of the city. The project also includes landscaped spaces and private underground parking, adding convenience and comfort to everyday living.

Inside, the apartments combine contemporary design with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Large windows and open-plan layouts ensure that each residence is filled with natural light, while high-quality finishes and modern kitchens create a functional and stylish environment. Spacious terraces and balconies extend the living areas outdoors, making the most of the Andalusian climate.


AGP-01006

Location on the map

Malaga, Spain
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Seaview Homes in Natural Setting of Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$905,288
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$412,030
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$847,604
Residential complex Marbella, Spain
Marbella, Spain
from
$502,776
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$865,263
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Rooftop Pool in a Prime Location in Málaga
Malaga, Spain
from
$368,472
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$376,713
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Show all Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Calp, Spain
from
$514,100
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 17
Area 115–201 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residential complex INFINIUM III is located in the prestigious Saladar district of Calpe, in close proximity to the famous Arenal Bol beach and the lively city center. This exceptional location provides residents with the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of coastal living while having e…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 3 rooms
115.0 – 119.0
529,753 – 635,703
Apartment 4 rooms
201.0
1,04M
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Show all Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Residential complex SaliSol RESORT
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$262,315
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 79 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Gated community with swimming pool, green area, year-round spa. On site there is a co-working space, smart post office, 24-hour coffee shop, charging for electric cars and scooters, and a children's playground. High-speed fiber-optic internet. Near the complex there is everything you need …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0
296,661 – 319,029
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications