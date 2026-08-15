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Pool Townhouses in la Marina Baixa, Spain

;
Benidorm
4
La Nucia
21
Villajoyosa
5
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16 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
Pretty corner townhouse with big garden, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vie…
$493,537
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Beautiful townhouse with private gardens, expansive outdoor living areas, resort swimming po…
$490,085
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Fantastic luxury townhouse with terrace, private pool and garage located in a premium area c…
$568,851
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 158 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$708,372
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 163 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$732,617
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 138 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$660,585
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 124 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$589,139
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 145 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$702,164
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 163 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$730,860
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 163 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$732,031
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Attractive premium  townhouse with terrace, private pool and a huge plot located in a premiu…
$687,716
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 145 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$704,507
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 138 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$664,099
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Captivating garden-style townhouse featuring generous green areas, fluid indoor-outdoor livi…
$494,153
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Modern townhouse offering panoramic views, expansive terrace, private garden, pools and refi…
$639,994
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 175 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$800,549
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Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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