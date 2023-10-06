Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
13
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
11
Benidorm
5
la Nucia
4
17 properties total found
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern townhouse in a closed residential complex in Benidorm in the Fine…
€550,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the spacious townhouse in modern urbanization in the city of Finestrat.A two-sto…
€415,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a spacious townhouse in a closed urbanization type.Townhouse is located on two l…
€415,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse in the urbanization premium class « Camporosso Village » overlooki…
€470,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 4
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Albir.The total area is 31…
€498,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Introducing the two-story townhouse with chic views of La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town in…
€218,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …
€250,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Townhouse in Polop. Cozy townhouses in Polop, surrounded by nature, with private gardens, te…
€197,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
2 bedrooms brand new townhouses with private sun terrace y amazing views, surrounded by the…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3 bedrooms brand new townhouses with private sun terrace y amazing views, surrounded by the…
€249,900
3 room townhouse with sea view, with terrace, with solarium in Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse with sea view, with terrace, with solarium
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
This Residential, just 30 minutes from the city of Alicante with the international airport …
€195,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 80 m2.Garden: 58 m2, 2 terraces: 65 m2.Orientation - south.New …
€294,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 29 m2, garden: 29 m2.Orientation - south.New Bui…
€312,500
3 room townhouse with parking, with sea view, with sauna in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with sea view, with sauna
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 150 m2, 2 terraces: 110 m2.Orientation - south.N…
€485,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
€325,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
€380,000

