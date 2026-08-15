Seaview Townhouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Beach Townhouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Benidorm
4
La Nucia
21
Villajoyosa
5
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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
Pretty corner townhouse with big garden, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vie…
$493,537
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
3-Bedroom Elegant Villas with Private Gardens in Sierra Cortina Finestrat Located in the sou…
$629,782
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Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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