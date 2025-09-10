Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
5
la Nucia
11
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
8
19 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Duplex for sale on the beachfront of Poniente in Benidorm Paseo Tamarindos, in whose constru…
$1,92M
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house in Polop of 89 m2 built on a 200 m2 plot with incredible open views of t…
$213,642
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouse in a closed urbanization with a pool and comuunity areas.  2 bedrooms with built-i…
$249,321
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
A set of one and two storey villas that has a private garden, large terraces with spectacula…
$651,771
3 bedroom townthouse in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautifully presented modernised house located in the urbanisation of Residents Park Cautiva…
$204,966
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
New construction semi-detached house will be located in the exclusive Sierra Cortina Urbaniz…
$576,119
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Nice townhouse with beautiful views in la Nucia. On a constructed area of 169m2 it has a s…
$487,664
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$322,009
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within a residential complex with communal gardens an…
$659,435
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Homes with 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, large terraces and solarium. Pool and parking space …
$447,300
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
A set of one and two-storey villas with a private garden, large terraces with spectacular vi…
$517,925
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea vi…
$302,533
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
The community consists of 6 homes and offers an enticing saltwater pool and a pleasant pool …
$367,637
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
$1,36M
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
This luxury project in a modern style is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Ben…
$943,494
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
$406,128
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Townhouse in Albir in a very quiet area, just 1 km. from the center, it is a residential are…
$387,158
