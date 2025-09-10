Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
5
la Nucia
11
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
8
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The residential complex consists of 39 adjacent buildings 2/ 3/ 4 rooming houses. A new prod…
$214,726
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
Leave a request
AdriastarAdriastar
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN POLOP New Build modern townhouses and semi-detached villas with sev…
$569,136
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Nice townhouse with beautiful views in la Nucia. On a constructed area of 169m2 it has a s…
$487,664
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NOTAR
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$322,009
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within a residential complex with communal gardens an…
$659,435
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
A contemporary design and construction village development where you can enjoy the climate, …
$522,580
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea vi…
$302,533
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Benidorm, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
$1,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
$406,128
Leave a request

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go