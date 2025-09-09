Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses near golf course for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 150 m2, 2 terraces: 110 m2.Orientation - south.N…
$526,104
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 29 m2, garden: 29 m2.Orientation - south.New Bui…
$338,985
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 80 m2.Garden: 58 m2, 2 terraces: 65 m2.Orientation - south.New …
$318,015
