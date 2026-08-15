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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Benidorm
4
La Nucia
21
Villajoyosa
5
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5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
Pretty corner townhouse with big garden, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vie…
$493,537
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Fantastic luxury townhouse with terrace, private pool and garage located in a premium area c…
$568,851
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Your Oasis in Sierra Cortina! New development of new construction in Finestrat, Townhouses f…
$617,632
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
3-Bedroom Elegant Villas with Private Gardens in Sierra Cortina Finestrat Located in the sou…
$629,782
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Attractive premium  townhouse with terrace, private pool and a huge plot located in a premiu…
$687,716
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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