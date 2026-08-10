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Villas with Private Pool in lAlacanti, Spain

;
Alicante
16
Mutxamel
40
el Campello
13
Sant Joan dAlacant
11
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5 properties total found
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$539,317
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Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$539,317
Leave a request
Villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
$1,16M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Excellent independent single-family Villa with a 911m plot - Mutxamel Tangel. !!!The prope…
$767,461
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
VAT
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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