Seaview Villas for Sale in l Alacanti, Spain

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Beach Villas in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
16
Mutxamel
40
el Campello
13
Sant Joan dAlacant
11
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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Villas with Sea Views in Mutxamel Located in Mutxamel, Alicante, this res…
$653,343
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsBuilt area: 265 m2Useful area: 241 m2Plot size: 800 m2Private pool: 3…
$1,22M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Introducing Villa 131.73m², a luxurious dwelling nestled in the heart of Spain, set to be co…
$220,748
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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