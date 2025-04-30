Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

30 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Villa for sale in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion of 29 chalets pa…
$567,036
Villa 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
$554,748
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$507,061
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
3 beds country house near San Juan beach and Alicante city
$510,146
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
New country houses by the sea. Maran Villas-это housing estate from 9 elegant country houses…
$629,156
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$560,493
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$714,247
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$724,061
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
The houses are located just 10 minutes from the center of Alicante and are also perfectly co…
$509,704
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 108 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms 23 detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. These spacious …
$361,542
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$538,684
Villa in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 251 m²
Villa for sale in La Font, plot of 372 m2, 250.46 m2 total built and 138.80 m2 useful interi…
$710,936
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Villa for sale in Busot, Alicante, Costa Blanca Detached house consisting of a basement and …
$430,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Villas with their own style and perfect proportions that make the most of the space in an or…
$735,004
Leave a request
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached houses in Cabo Huertas, Costa Blanca 9 homes located in a unique environment, …
$1,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$708,795
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
This beautiful property has been designed in a modern, elegant and functional style, perfect…
$576,026
Leave a request
Villa in Busot, Spain
Villa
Busot, Spain
Area 240 m²
Real Estate Casamayor presents this new construction town in Bonalba Zone: Modern and Minima…
$882,625
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Se vende chalet pareado en Almajada, Muchamiel. Este precioso chalet pareado se encuentra e…
$430,729
Villa 2 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
2 beds modern style semidetached villas in Busot, near Alicante city and Playa San Juan . Mo…
$220,761
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$582,302
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$338,040
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New build villas in Bonalba Golf, Costa Blanca Independent houses with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. …
$430,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Privilage area of Alicante, San Juan. Villas to choose close to the beach.  Two floors with …
$681,051
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 239 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$625,387
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 23 separate villas with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. These spaci…
$832,542
Villa 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 720 m²
Villa for sale in Vistahermosa, Alicante This majestic villa of 769 m2 built on a plot of 1,…
$1,84M
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
$2,45M
