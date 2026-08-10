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Mountain View Villas for Sale in lAlacanti, Spain

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Alicante
16
Mutxamel
40
el Campello
13
Sant Joan dAlacant
11
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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 786 m²
Floor 2/2
Key ready and luxury  high end villa with large roof top terrace, garden, huge private pool …
$2,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Introducing Villa 131.73m², a luxurious dwelling nestled in the heart of Spain, set to be co…
$220,748
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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