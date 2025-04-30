Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in lAlacanti, Spain

Alicante
16
Mutxamel
31
el Campello
13
Sant Joan dAlacant
9
9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
One floor villa near the sea in El Campello, Alicante The unbeatable distribution of this ho…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Villa in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 251 m²
Villa for sale in La Font, plot of 372 m2, 250.46 m2 total built and 138.80 m2 useful interi…
$710,936
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Busot, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Villa for sale in Busot, Alicante, Costa Blanca Detached house consisting of a basement and …
$430,729
Leave a request
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 112 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$523,051
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Exquisite Three Bedroom Villa in Alicante, Spain Welcome to your luxurious haven in Alica…
$397,251
Leave a request
Villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 239 m²
Welcome to a world of exclusivity and comfort in our villas surrounded by services. Dive int…
$625,387
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 720 m²
Villa for sale in Vistahermosa, Alicante This majestic villa of 769 m2 built on a plot of 1,…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Villas on the seafront in El Campello, Costa Blanca, Alicante This residential has 5 unique …
$2,45M
Leave a request

