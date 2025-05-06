Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Girona
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beach Villas in Girona, Spain

Lloret de Mar
19
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
16
Calonge i Sant Antoni
11
Sant Feliu de Guixols
4
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE WITH FANTASTIC SEA VIEWS IN SANTA CRISTINA, BLANES  It is a large house of about 47…
$802,483
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 789 m²
Luxurious 717m2 villa built on a 4783m2 plot with impressive 180 degree sea views, located i…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOUSE, WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS  This fabulous house with g…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 780 m²
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
$686,588
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
WONDERFUL HOUSE IN A UNIQUE PLACE IN TOSSA DE MAR, WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE SEA AND THE B…
$953,262
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” in…
$8,40M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful …
$570,653
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 432 m²
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
$1,52M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE IN MONTGODA, LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful luxury villa has been co…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HOUSE OF HIGH STANDING WITH A PRECIOUS VIEWS TO THE SEA, IN LA CALA SANT FRANCESC,…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torre Valentina, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 833 m²
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
$1,78M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
$6,87M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 188 m²
Fantastic villa located in an idyllic place on the Costa Brava, Castell d’Aro. With a large …
$730,122
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 9 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
$694,566
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
$4,23M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive property with private pool and wonderful sea views in Cala Canyelles, Lloret de Ma…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
$9,05M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
$4,29M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 877 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HIGH-STANDARD HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN LLORET DE MAR  This fantastic …
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 070 m²
Cozy house located on the second line of the beach in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a plot of…
$1,94M
Leave a request

Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go