Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Girona
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Girona, Spain

Lloret de Mar
19
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
16
Calonge i Sant Antoni
11
Sant Feliu de Guixols
4
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful …
$570,653
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR FINISHES IN BLANES  It is an in…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
$4,29M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go