Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Girona
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Girona, Spain

Lloret de Mar
19
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
16
Calonge i Sant Antoni
11
Sant Feliu de Guixols
4
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Modern villa of 250 m2 built on a plot of 550 m2 located in the center of Castell d’Aro. Vil…
$1,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 75 m²
Country house with 75 ha of land built in 1612. Completely restored and converted into a lux…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 950 m²
Beautiful two-story house located in the Mas Nou urbanization in the tourist town of Playa d…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 4 789 m²
Luxurious 717m2 villa built on a 4783m2 plot with impressive 180 degree sea views, located i…
$3,10M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Exceptional modern villa, located in the center of the residential area of ​​S’Agaró in the …
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 805 m²
New construction villa of 225 m2 built with a plot of 805 m2. This property is located in th…
$2,43M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Joan de Palamos, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 606 m²
Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1 k…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 780 m²
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
$686,588
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 840 m²
Cozy 2-storey house located in the Mas Palli de Calonge urbanization on the Costa Brava. Jus…
$619,816
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
High standing house in the heart of the Costa Brava, in one of the most prestigious urbaniza…
$3,17M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 37 000 m²
Fantastic farmhouse renovated in 2005 with an imposing 37,000m2 of land and a 330m2 construc…
$840,428
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
$1,21M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” in…
$8,40M
Leave a request
Villa 14 bedrooms in Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Villa 14 bedrooms
Cassa de la Selva, Spain
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 12
Area 25 m²
Catalan farmhouse from the 17th century located between Llagostera and Cassà de la Selva, in…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 432 m²
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
$2,57M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
Large villa with sea views in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, on the Costa Brava. With a l…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
This high standing villa is located in the Torrevalentina urbanization, just 5 minutes from …
$1,52M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torre Valentina, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 833 m²
Impressive modern house of new construction in a quiet area of ​​Treumal. Urbanization locat…
$1,78M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
Large luxury villa of 540 m² in Sant Antoni de Calonge. With a large plot of 1200 m2 and dis…
$1,89M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 188 m²
Fantastic villa located in an idyllic place on the Costa Brava, Castell d’Aro. With a large …
$730,122
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calonge, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calonge, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 563 m²
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
$4,23M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
$9,05M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castell dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castell dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
The house is located in one of the most picturesque places on the Costa Brava. Home describe…
$525,267
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
$4,73M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 9 640 m²
17th century farmhouse, restored on several occasions. With a plot of 9640 m2 fully fenced w…
$892,955
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
For sale are offered 2 flat plots of regular shape in the best golf resort in Spain - PGA Ca…
$563,928
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Antoni, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Antoni, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Magnificent villa with pool located in the quiet area of ​​Mas Villa (Sant Antoni de Calonge…
$2,31M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 318 m²
Impressive modern villa located in Golf Club Costa Brava, a quiet urbanization in Santa Cris…
$1,89M
Leave a request

Properties features in Girona, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go