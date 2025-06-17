Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
72
Orihuela
285
Pilar de la Horadada
124
Rojales
149
339 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca 3 wonderful homes located very close t…
$761,136
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Plot size: 150 m2.Balcony: 14 m2.New Build.There is priv…
$336,164
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 314 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$267,923
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Plot size: 188 m2.Private pool: 18 m2.New Build.There is…
$378,111
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
4 beds semidetached villa overlooking the beach in Campoamor. Spacious semi-detached house w…
$832,020
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 148 m2.Plot size: 530 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$539,121
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of the Oce…
$1,39M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Incredible villa with 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in Las Filipinas, near the Blue Lagoon. The…
$428,368
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Виллы с 3 спальнями Идеальная комбинация между местоположением, комфортом и дизайном, создан…
$444,868
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Beautiful villa in San Miguel de las Salinas, Alicante Contemporary in style, with 4 bedroom…
$785,126
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
$454,776
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Off plan villa in La Herrada, Alicante, Costa Blanca Different types of plane to choose from…
$478,709
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 601 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 601 m2.Plot size: 393 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.New Build.There is…
$913,772
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 83 m2.Plot size: 176 m2.Solarium: 72 m2.New Build.There is priv…
$390,402
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
$480,537
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
$1,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 179 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$488,083
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Paradise in Villamartin is the collecti…
$391,365
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$568,409
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Old villa to renovate in town center of Torrevieja . Large 4-bedroom house to reform or use …
$432,047
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
$306,652
Villa 3 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Exclusive villas in Daya Nueva, Costa Blanca Independent and semi-detached houses of new con…
$379,478
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
3 beds luxury detached villas in Los Balcones
$468,597
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$413,236
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$894,865
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Independent villas in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A private residential consistin…
$522,327
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

