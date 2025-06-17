Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
72
Orihuela
285
Pilar de la Horadada
124
Rojales
149
109 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Villa 3 bedrooms in Jacarilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsPlot size: 329 m2.Terrace: 31 m2, built area: 141 m2, useful area: 10…
$346,030
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca 3 wonderful homes located very close t…
$761,136
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, cellar: 85 m2.New Bui…
$502,766
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 601 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 601 m2.Plot size: 393 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.New Build.There is…
$913,772
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
$480,537
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
$1,37M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Paradise in Villamartin is the collecti…
$391,365
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of residen…
$2,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
$316,064
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
$802,546
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 515 m2.Terrace: 47 m2, built area: 169 m2.The…
$403,419
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Villas for sale in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca These homes will form a complex made…
$632,463
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
New build villas on La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
$665,176
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms distributed ov…
$1,51M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$400,273
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Semi-detached in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca These properties are located in one of…
$616,106
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
$362,307
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These homes have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ca…
$381,113
Villa 4 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Villa for sale in Orihuela, Costa Blanca, Alicante Modern homes with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2/3…
$467,804
Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Villas for sale in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela, Costa Blanca 16 new villas with class A energy…
$369,664
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Townhouses in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Townhouses with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroom…
$561,583
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, cellar: 85 m2.New Bui…
$504,192
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 467 m2.Private pool: 41 m2.New Build.There is…
$569,819
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
$368,897
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Villas in Ciudad Quesada (3 bedrooms), Costa Blanca south €518,780 Located near the famous L…
$834,628
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Semi-detached in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca These properties are located in one of…
$539,774
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
$843,169
