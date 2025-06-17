Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

129 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Duplex in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante Our residence is made up of four excl…
$310,670
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Beautiful villa in San Miguel de las Salinas, Alicante Contemporary in style, with 4 bedroom…
$785,126
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Off plan villa in La Herrada, Alicante, Costa Blanca Different types of plane to choose from…
$478,709
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of residen…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Exclusive villas in Daya Nueva, Costa Blanca Independent and semi-detached houses of new con…
$379,478
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$894,865
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Independent villas in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A private residential consistin…
$522,327
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
$327,027
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Luxury villas in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante 2 independent high quality villas, design…
$785,072
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Independent villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive 467 m2 home is the pe…
$567,036
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 263 m2.Plot size: 165 m2.Terrace: 23 m2, solarium: 46 m2, cella…
$422,944
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$894,865
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Costa Blanca Single -floor single -family residential comp…
$316,122
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, kitchen,…
$616,106
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms distributed ov…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Villa on the beachfront, Torre de la Horadada, Alicante Built on a plot of 874.80 m2, 540 m2…
$3,76M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Semi-detached villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive development of moder…
$250,259
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$916,560
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
$362,307
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These homes have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ca…
$381,113
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Villa for sale in Orihuela, Costa Blanca, Alicante Modern homes with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2/3…
$467,804
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Villas for sale in Vistabella Golf, Orihuela, Costa Blanca 16 new villas with class A energy…
$369,664
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, kitchen, gard…
$954,146
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
$414,263
Leave a request

