Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Costa del Sol Occidental
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
502
Estepona
832
Fuengirola
334
San Pedro Alcantara
188
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Lovely 3 bed apartment in Capanes del Golf priced to sell. This spacious apartment is locate…
$634,895
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large corner terrace (30 m2) and open views to Miraflores …
$200,800
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The apartment rents for preriod from the 5th of June - till the beggining of September ONLY.…
$749,876
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
First line beach garden duplex in prestigious urbanization, Puerto Banus Marbella. Facing th…
$2,00M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The apartment rents for preriod from the 3rd of July - till the beggining of September ONLY.…
$749,876
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Benatalaya. Great opportunity! PRICE JUST BEEN REDUCED! Large 3 bed 3 bathroom CORNER GROUND…
$499,917
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
AVAILABLE FROM FEBRUARY 2022 Alminar de Marbella is the best example of adaptation to a uniq…
$494,918
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
RENTED Penthouse, Benahavís, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built 396 m², Terrace 1…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 5/5
¡Excelente ubicación! Áticos modernos con un diseño exquisito a 10 minutos de Puerto Banús, …
$1,01M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benahavis, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
$749,876
Leave a request

Property types in Costa del Sol Occidental

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go