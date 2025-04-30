Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

Marbella
502
Estepona
832
Fuengirola
334
San Pedro Alcantara
188
205 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Flats in Complex with Comprehensive Amenities in Benahavis The flats are located in an …
$933,506
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Golf Apartments with Beautiful Views in a Boutique Complex in Marbella The apartments are in…
$1,19M
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Properties in a Complex Near the Sea in Fuengirola The luxury properties are in a ric…
$1,36M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Properties in a Complex Near the Sea in Fuengirola The luxury properties are in a ric…
$1,50M
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Sky Villas in Costa del Sol directly from the developer Carat Sky Villas is like a diamon…
$736,423
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in Complex with Sea View in Fuengirola The apartments are located in the city of …
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Build Energy Efficient Flats with Stunning Open Views in Torremolinos This new developme…
$377,525
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments with Sea Views in a Complex with Private Lake and Exotic Garden in Casares The ap…
$628,222
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a Luxe Complex in Estepona by the Sea with Picturesque Views The apartments ar…
$507,769
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 438 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3 Bedroom Apartments with Panoramic Views by Golf in Marbella This new exclusive proj…
$1,66M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
$2,92M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 4
Chic Real Estate Near the Golf Course in Estepona Costa del Sol Estepona is a unique locatio…
$348,897
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 4
Panoramic Views Apartments in the Picturesque Surroundings of Mijas This project is situated…
$550,343
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Social Complex in Mijas within a Natural Setting among Greenery The flats are sit…
$380,292
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$491,168
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious proj…
$837,170
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New Real Estate in a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Estepona Estepona is a charming …
$332,282
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views and Generous Terraces in Benalmadena The apartments are …
$1,09M
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with 2 and 3 Bedroom Options in Marbella with Panoramic Views The apartments are …
$1,04M
2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly Built Properties in Benalmadena Costa del Sol with Spectacular Views Benalmadena is on…
$694,678
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea-View Apartments in a Popular Location in Mijas Málaga The newly-built apartments are loc…
$586,781
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
New Flats in a Tranquil Area in Mijas Costa del Sol The flats are in a new project located i…
$465,195
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartment…
$589,949
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Magnificent Views Properties in a Prime Area of Marbella This new build development is set i…
$744,107
3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/4
Newly Built Properties in Benalmadena Costa del Sol with Spectacular Views Benalmadena is on…
$814,092
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Benahavis within a Luxe Complex with Rich Amenities The apartments are located…
$1,33M
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties in Complex with Rich Amenities Close to Golf Courses in Benahavis The pr…
$913,777
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Fuengirola, Málaga The newly-built apartments are …
$342,666
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$485,771
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 3
Impressive Views Apartments with Extra Large Terraces in a Privileged Area of Benahavis This…
$798,821
