  2. Spain
  3. Costa del Sol Occidental
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
502
Estepona
832
Fuengirola
334
San Pedro Alcantara
188
174 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
A spectacular floor in the heart of a steppe with rooms 4 and bathrooms 2 (one of them with …
$342,433
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 75 m²
New Development: Prices from € 251,000 to € 307,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$251,248
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 73 m²
New Development: Prices from € 217,000 to € 363,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$215,003
Apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
Apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 81 m²
New Development: Prices from € 318,000 to € 862,300. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$314,734
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 69 m²
New Development: Prices from € 449,000 to € 899,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$444,868
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 96 m²
New Development: Prices from € 329,000 to € 1,275,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$328,945
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Luminous floor to reform in a private urbanization with a pool (pool supervisor in summer). …
$172,475
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Fully reformed apartment with high quality finishes, consists of 2 bedrooms, a bathroom with…
$200,679
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 87 m²
New Development: Prices from € 670,000 to € 3,500,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$663,834
2 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Housing of two large bedrooms with embedded closet, a bathroom, furnished kitchen, dining ro…
$171,391
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 59 m²
New Development: Prices from € 295,000 to € 391,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$295,291
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del SolIts beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartments…
$2,29M
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Luxury apartments in La Cala de Mijas, Malaga, Costa del Sol An exclusive series of apartmen…
$1,09M
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 88 m²
New Development: Prices from € 399,000 to € 1,199,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$394,902
Apartment in Casares, Spain
Apartment
Casares, Spain
Area 114 m²
New Development: Prices from € 225,000 to € 389,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$222,689
Apartment in Benahavis, Spain
Apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Area 86 m²
New Development: Prices from € 260,000 to € 450,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$258,725
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments in Marbella del Este, Costa del Sol A promotion of homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
$1,17M
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Lovely 3 bed apartment in Capanes del Golf priced to sell. This spacious apartment is locate…
$634,895
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Nice apartment, in private urbanization, consists of two floors distributed on the upper flo…
$86,780
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 113 m²
New Development: Prices from € 699,000 to € 2,956,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$698,884
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 94 m²
New Development: Prices from € 219,000 to € 245,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$219,216
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 90 m²
New Development: Prices from € 435,000 to € 795,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$430,532
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 83 m²
New Development: Prices from € 326,500 to € 530,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$323,495
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Other available apartments in the complex 2, 3, 4 bedrooms from 565.000,00 € FULLY FURNISHED…
$1,19M
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 105 m²
New Development: Prices from € 445,000 to € 682,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$442,817
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Mar Azul is an exclusive set of homes, with wide terraces in the beach front, with an unbeat…
$423,053
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Two -level penthouse in Estepon Monte Biarritz, 140 m. Area, 26 m2 of terrace, 400 m. From t…
$269,018
4 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Apartments in Marbella del Este, Costa del Sol A promotion of homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
$1,57M
Apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
Apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 93 m²
New Development: Prices from € 369,000 to € 699,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$368,939
2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large corner terrace (30 m2) and open views to Miraflores …
$200,800
