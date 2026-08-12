Studios for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

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Studios in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

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10 properties total found
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front lin…
$788,130
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
New project in La Cala Resort consisting of frontline golf townhouses with panoramic views o…
$738,596
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front lin…
$749,539
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front lin…
$788,130
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Bel Air, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Last Remaining Home – Exclusive Development in Cancelada, Estepona Don’t miss the final oppo…
$512,881
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front lin…
$788,130
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Between Estepona and Sotogrande, in the up-and-coming area of ​​Manilva, lies this exclusive…
$671,756
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Nestled in an elevated oasis overlooking Fuengirola. This intimate collection of just 11 pro…
$707,870
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The Meadows is a new project in La Cala Resort formed by 26 spacious townhouses in front lin…
$789,899
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Studio apartment in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 21 m²
New Development: Prices from € 140,000 to € 270,000. [Beds: 0 - 1] [Baths: 0 - 1] [Built siz…
$137,141
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