Apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

713 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torremolinos, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Beachfront Apartments and Penthouses in Torremolinos, Costa del Sol Exclusive Malaga …
€994,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
€1,25M
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 179 m²
€1,09M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Missoni-Designed Properties for Sale in Casares Situated within the prestigious Fi…
€2,02M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Missoni-Designed Properties for Sale in Casares Situated within the prestigious Fi…
€909,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Casares, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Missoni-Designed Properties for Sale in Casares Situated within the prestigious Fi…
€1,37M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
€260,500
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
€332,500
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with first coastline in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with first coastline
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€349,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
€385,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
Affordable 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Close to the Beach in Manilva This new residential dev…
€252,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Real Estate with Large Terraces in Estepona This new development is located in …
€735,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€255,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Private Gardens in Estepona This project is sit…
€253,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€290,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€325,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€550,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand New Apartments with Contemporary Equipment in Estepona Bright apartments are located i…
€766,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Properties in a Holiday and Sports Oriented Project in a Sought-After Area of Mijas The prop…
€492,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Properties in a Complex Close to Sea in the Heart of Estepona Town The properties ar…
€480,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€299,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€315,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€405,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€289,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€370,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€497,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€250,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€258,000

