Apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

The Costa del Sol has long ceased to be solely a resort destination. Today, it is one of the most developed regions in southern Spain, with a modern transport network connecting the airports of Malaga and Gibraltar with highways along the entire coast. Amid rising demand, apartment sales on the Costa del Sol are growing as rapidly as new residential complexes are being built.

Benefits of Buying Apartments in the Costa del Sol

There are various reasons to buy an apartment on the Costa del Sol, but investors most often choose this destination for its mild Mediterranean climate and proximity to the sea. But that's not all; the following also play a significant role:

Convenient logistics. Málaga Airport connects the region with 60 countries, and the AVE highway to Madrid allows you to reach the capital in just 2.5 hours.

Málaga Airport connects the region with 60 countries, and the AVE highway to Madrid allows you to reach the capital in just 2.5 hours. Investment growth. In 2024, property prices increased by 8.2%, and rental yields in Marbella and Benalmádena reached 6.5-8%.

In 2024, property prices increased by 8.2%, and rental yields in Marbella and Benalmádena reached 6.5-8%. Access for foreigners. Buying real estate has been simplified for non-residents. An NIE can be obtained in 1–2 weeks, and agencies provide assistance with the necessary paperwork.

Apartment Prices in Costa del Sol

Apartment prices continue to rise amid limited supply. The problem is that the pace of new housing construction is failing to keep pace with increasing demand. Against this backdrop, the share of resale apartments on the local real estate market is increasing, and they are also 10-20% cheaper than new builds.

Average cost of apartments in Costa del Sol:

Apartment type 2023 (€/m²) 2024 (€/m²) 2025 (€/m²) Studio 2000–2800 2200–3000 2300–3200 1 bedroom 2500–3200 2700–3400 2800–3600 2 bedrooms 2800–3800 3000–4000 3100–4200 3 bedrooms 3200–4200 3400–4400 3500–4600 Penthouse 4000–5500 4200–5700 4300–5900 Multi-level apartment (duplex) 3800–5000 4000–5200 4100–5400 By the sea (beachfront) 00–6000 4700–6200 4800–6400

Popular Areas of the Costa del Sol for Buying Apartments

Investors with high financial potential most often choose properties in Marbella. This is the place for people who don't care about the cost of an apartment on the Costa del Sol and are willing to shell out €4,000–€4,510 per square meter.

Other popular places: