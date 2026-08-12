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Apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

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Marbella
1460
Estepona
1313
San Pedro Alcantara
640
Fuengirola
467
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5 798 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
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4 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
4-bedroom apartment for sale in Nueva Andalucia. 4 bed · 2 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by…
$676,767
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2 bedroom apartment in Manilva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in La Duquesa. 2 bed · 1 bath · 82 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$444,964
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 3 bed · 2 bath · 129 m² built. Prese…
$687,726
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3 bedroom apartment in Ricmar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Ricmar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Elviria. 3 bed · 1 bath · 160 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$427,211
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Calahonda. 2 bed · 1 bath · 84 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$368,325
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3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in La Quinta. 3 bed · 3 bath · 174 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Carvajal. 2 bed · 2 bath · 87 m² built. Presented by MUSE Pr…
$497,012
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2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments with Premium Wellness Facilities on the New Golden Mile in Estepona Nestled on th…
$692,349
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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Benalmadena Costa. 3 bed · 2 bath · 113 m² built. Presented …
$780,193
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2 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Benalmadena Costa. 2 bed · 2 bath · 98 m² built…
$560,539
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3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in El Presidente. 3 bed · 2 bath · 95 m² built. Presented by MU…
$805,927
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2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Benahavís. 2 bed · 2 bath · 62 m² built. Presented by MUSE P…
$264,942
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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Benalmadena Pueblo. 3 bed · 2 bath · 186 m² built. Presented…
$687,726
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Cerros del Aguila. 2 bed · 2 bath · 100 m² built. Presented …
$806,695
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in San Pedro de Alcántara. 2 bed · 2 bath · 88 m² built. Presen…
$600,990
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3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 202 m²
3-bedroom penthouse for sale in Benahavís. 3 bed · 1 bath · 202 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$386,799
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3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in Los Boliches. 3 bed · 1 bath · 127 m² built. Presented by MU…
$346,387
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3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in La Quinta. 3 bed · 3 bath · 145 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$975,657
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in La Campana. 3 bed · 2 bath · 96 m² built. Presented by MUSE …
$541,974
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
2-bedroom penthouse for sale in Mijas Costa. 2 bed · 1 bath · 79 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$506,227
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$614,260
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Riviera del Sol. 2 bed · 1 bath · 72 m² built. …
$386,799
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3 bedroom apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Benalmadena Pueblo. 3 bed · 2 bath · 130 m² bui…
$460,695
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Front Apartments with Large Terraces in Mijas The apartments are located in a highly-de…
$737,369
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$1,02M
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3 bedroom apartment in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Manilva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
3-bedroom apartment for sale in La Duquesa. 3 bed · 2 bath · 125 m² built. Presented by MUSE…
$802,464
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3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$650,053
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$910,998
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2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments for Sale Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Costa Mijas is a diverse and well-establis…
$583,085
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2 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
2-bedroom apartment for sale in Puerto Banús. 2 bed · 1 bath · 81 m² built. Presented by MUS…
$633,888
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Property types in Costa del Sol Occidental

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

The Costa del Sol has long ceased to be solely a resort destination. Today, it is one of the most developed regions in southern Spain, with a modern transport network connecting the airports of Malaga and Gibraltar with highways along the entire coast. Amid rising demand, apartment sales on the Costa del Sol are growing as rapidly as new residential complexes are being built.

Benefits of Buying Apartments in the Costa del Sol

There are various reasons to buy an apartment on the Costa del Sol, but investors most often choose this destination for its mild Mediterranean climate and proximity to the sea. But that's not all; the following also play a significant role:

  • Convenient logistics. Málaga Airport connects the region with 60 countries, and the AVE highway to Madrid allows you to reach the capital in just 2.5 hours.
  • Investment growth. In 2024, property prices increased by 8.2%, and rental yields in Marbella and Benalmádena reached 6.5-8%.
  • Access for foreigners. Buying real estate has been simplified for non-residents. An NIE can be obtained in 1–2 weeks, and agencies provide assistance with the necessary paperwork.

Apartment Prices in Costa del Sol

Apartment prices continue to rise amid limited supply. The problem is that the pace of new housing construction is failing to keep pace with increasing demand. Against this backdrop, the share of resale apartments on the local real estate market is increasing, and they are also 10-20% cheaper than new builds.

Average cost of apartments in Costa del Sol:

Apartment type 2023 (€/m²) 2024 (€/m²) 2025 (€/m²)
Studio 2000–2800 2200–3000 2300–3200
1 bedroom 2500–3200 2700–3400 2800–3600
2 bedrooms 2800–3800 3000–4000 3100–4200
3 bedrooms 3200–4200 3400–4400 3500–4600
Penthouse 4000–5500 4200–5700 4300–5900
Multi-level apartment (duplex) 3800–5000 4000–5200 4100–5400
By the sea (beachfront) 00–6000 4700–6200 4800–6400

Popular Areas of the Costa del Sol for Buying Apartments

Investors with high financial potential most often choose properties in Marbella. This is the place for people who don't care about the cost of an apartment on the Costa del Sol and are willing to shell out €4,000–€4,510 per square meter.

Other popular places:

  • Estepona. A resort with apartments starting from €200,000 and villas from €600,000. About 40% of residents are expats.
  • Fuengirola. A quiet seaside town ideal for permanent residence, including families. Apartments from €175,000, townhouses from €300,000.
  • Benalmadena. A popular resort among renters due to the Torrequebrada Casino. Prices start from €230,000.
  • Mikhas. Mountain village with apartments from 250,000 euros, villas from 700,000.

Frequently Asked Questions about Apartments for Sale on the Costa del Sol

Can foreigners buy an apartment in Costa del Sol?

Foreigners can purchase an apartment on the Costa del Sol after obtaining an NIE. This can be done at the police station where they are staying in Spain or at the consulate before their trip. Before purchasing an apartment with an NIE, they must open a local bank account and conduct all financial transactions through it.

What is the average cost of an apartment in Costa del Sol?

On average, apartments in the Costa del Sol cost €180,000. Cheaper options starting from €150,000 are available, but these are mostly found on the resale market and may require renovation. The average price per square meter is €2,800–4,500.

Is it possible to buy an apartment in Costa del Sol without citizenship?

You can buy an apartment in the Costa del Sol without citizenship. To do this, you need a NIE (Numerú de Identidad de Extranjero), a foreigner's identification number. You can obtain one at the Spanish consulate in your home country or in Spain (from the police or immigration office).

Is buying an apartment on the Costa del Sol a good investment?

Buying an apartment on the Costa del Sol is advantageous due to the relatively high rental yield of 6.5–8% per annum. By comparison, this figure is only 3–5% in Western Europe.

Where is the best place to live in Costa del Sol?

Buyers with larger budgets prefer luxury properties in Marbella. Families with children often choose Fuengirola, Benalmádena, or Estepona, which have everything they need, from hospitals to schools and kindergartens.

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