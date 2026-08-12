Apartments for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

The Costa del Sol has long ceased to be solely a resort destination. Today, it is one of the most developed regions in southern Spain, with a modern transport network connecting the airports of Malaga and Gibraltar with highways along the entire coast. Amid rising demand, apartment sales on the Costa del Sol are growing as rapidly as new residential complexes are being built.
Benefits of Buying Apartments in the Costa del Sol
There are various reasons to buy an apartment on the Costa del Sol, but investors most often choose this destination for its mild Mediterranean climate and proximity to the sea. But that's not all; the following also play a significant role:
- Convenient logistics. Málaga Airport connects the region with 60 countries, and the AVE highway to Madrid allows you to reach the capital in just 2.5 hours.
- Investment growth. In 2024, property prices increased by 8.2%, and rental yields in Marbella and Benalmádena reached 6.5-8%.
- Access for foreigners. Buying real estate has been simplified for non-residents. An NIE can be obtained in 1–2 weeks, and agencies provide assistance with the necessary paperwork.
Apartment Prices in Costa del Sol
Apartment prices continue to rise amid limited supply. The problem is that the pace of new housing construction is failing to keep pace with increasing demand. Against this backdrop, the share of resale apartments on the local real estate market is increasing, and they are also 10-20% cheaper than new builds.
Average cost of apartments in Costa del Sol:
|Apartment type
|2023 (€/m²)
|2024 (€/m²)
|2025 (€/m²)
|Studio
|2000–2800
|2200–3000
|2300–3200
|1 bedroom
|2500–3200
|2700–3400
|2800–3600
|2 bedrooms
|2800–3800
|3000–4000
|3100–4200
|3 bedrooms
|3200–4200
|3400–4400
|3500–4600
|Penthouse
|4000–5500
|4200–5700
|4300–5900
|Multi-level apartment (duplex)
|3800–5000
|4000–5200
|4100–5400
|By the sea (beachfront)
|00–6000
|4700–6200
|4800–6400
Popular Areas of the Costa del Sol for Buying Apartments
Investors with high financial potential most often choose properties in Marbella. This is the place for people who don't care about the cost of an apartment on the Costa del Sol and are willing to shell out €4,000–€4,510 per square meter.
Other popular places:
- Estepona. A resort with apartments starting from €200,000 and villas from €600,000. About 40% of residents are expats.
- Fuengirola. A quiet seaside town ideal for permanent residence, including families. Apartments from €175,000, townhouses from €300,000.
- Benalmadena. A popular resort among renters due to the Torrequebrada Casino. Prices start from €230,000.
- Mikhas. Mountain village with apartments from 250,000 euros, villas from 700,000.