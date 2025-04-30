Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Marbella
502
Estepona
832
Fuengirola
334
San Pedro Alcantara
188
133 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxe Flats in Complex with Comprehensive Amenities in Benahavis The flats are located in an …
$933,506
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in Complex with Sea View in Fuengirola The apartments are located in the city of …
$1,09M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments with Sea Views in a Complex with Private Lake and Exotic Garden in Casares The ap…
$628,222
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 438 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 3 Bedroom Apartments with Panoramic Views by Golf in Marbella This new exclusive proj…
$1,66M
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 4
Panoramic Views Apartments in the Picturesque Surroundings of Mijas This project is situated…
$550,343
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Flats in a Social Complex in Mijas within a Natural Setting among Greenery The flats are sit…
$380,292
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$491,168
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Prestigious Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola The apartments are in a prestigious proj…
$837,170
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New Real Estate in a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Estepona Estepona is a charming …
$332,282
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with 2 and 3 Bedroom Options in Marbella with Panoramic Views The apartments are …
$1,04M
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea-View Apartments in a Popular Location in Mijas Málaga The newly-built apartments are loc…
$586,781
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Spacious Terraces in a Gated Complex The apartment…
$589,949
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
Magnificent Views Properties in a Prime Area of Marbella This new build development is set i…
$744,107
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties in Complex with Rich Amenities Close to Golf Courses in Benahavis The pr…
$913,777
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments with Sea and Mountain Views in Fuengirola, Málaga The newly-built apartments are …
$342,666
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$485,771
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Real Estate in a Prime Area of Casares The real estate is in a new project in Casar…
$379,278
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Real Estate Near the Sea in Fuengirola Fuengirola is a holiday resort and second h…
$825,514
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
New Built Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Center in Marbella The apartments are located …
$758,019
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with 2 and 3 Bedroom Options in Marbella with Panoramic Views The apartments are …
$1,11M
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf Front Apartments with Large Terraces in Mijas The apartments are located in a highly-de…
$511,923
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with Panoramic Views in a Complex with a Privileged Location in Estepona The apar…
$342,666
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Mijas Seaviews is a unique residential complex where you can relax and enjoy life to the ful…
$442,734
2 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Real Estate in a Complex Near the Sea in Casares Caseras is a typical Andalusian …
$446,505
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Bright Apartments with Panoramic Views in Mijas Mijas is a famous residential area…
$1,40M
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Apartments in the Country Club in Benahavis Benahavis is a natural place th…
$1,75M
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in Complex with Sea View in Fuengirola The apartments are located in the city of …
$685,333
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
New Built Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Center in Marbella The apartments are located …
$1,04M
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Apartments with Sea Views in Prestigious Area in Estepona The apartments are situat…
$714,623
3 bedroom apartment in Casares, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments with Access to an Artificial Lagoon with a Beach in Casares This developme…
$781,372
