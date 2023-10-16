Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Eco-Friendly Real Estate with Large Terraces in Estepona This new development is located in …
€735,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€290,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
1 and 2 Bedroom Urban Apartments in the Center of Las Lagunas, Mijas This project is located…
€325,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 2 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Properties in a Holiday and Sports Oriented Project in a Sought-After Area of Mijas The prop…
€492,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Outstanding Facilities in Exceptional Location in Mijas Costa The architectu…
€405,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€370,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 5
New Apartments with Unique Sea Views in Manilva Spain The apartments have designs with open-…
€497,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Prime Location Offering Unique Mediterranean Views in Mijas Costa The apartmen…
€1,46M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€295,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€479,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,10M
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,47M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Contemporary Designed Apartments with Open Views Close to Golf Courses in Estepona This new …
€397,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious First-Class Apartments 400 m to the Beach in Benalmadena City view apartments are j…
€352,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 520 m²
Floor 3/3
Penthouse for sale Lomas de Sierra form Marbella Calculation in rubles in the Russian Federa…
€2,00M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Luxury Penthouse with sea views in Benalmadena Spacious penthouse ready to move into with…
€1,29M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Luxury Penthouse in Benalmádena Probably among the three best penthouses in The Hill Coll…
€1,31M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Modern penthouse with breathtaking sea views in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€999,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
"Live at the sea" with this modern penthouse in Costa del Sol Welcome to a dream come tru…
€1,45M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Luxurious Sky Villa in Costa del Sol Carat Sky Villas is like a diamond. The exclusivenes…
€1,90M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
€2,65M
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea View Apartments with Large Terraces in Torremolinos The compound is a sea view of apartm…
€525,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 5
Sea View Apartments with Large Terraces in Torremolinos The compound is a sea view of apartm…
€755,000

Properties features in Costa del Sol Occidental, Spain

