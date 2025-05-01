Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
161
Torre Pacheco
161
Los Alcazares
157
San Javier
96
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Luxurious Seaview Villas with Pool in Cartagena Murcia Luxury villas with breathta…
$2,63M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Nice second-hand bungalow located in San Cayetano which is near San Javier with beautiful vi…
$139,499
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go