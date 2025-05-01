Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
Torre Pacheco
Los Alcazares
San Javier
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$349,904
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSES IN LA MANGA This residential is located at km 14 of La Manga on a un…
$292,107
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Presented as an exclusive development in Residencial El Alba, Roldán, Murcia, offering 8 sem…
$295,021
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
3 Bedroom Luxury Townhouses with Private Pools and Solariums in San Pedro del Pinatar Welcom…
$300,093
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Situated on a unique plot at km 14 of La Manga, this exclusive residential development offer…
$307,203
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Located in the popular area of Los Alcazares on the Costa Calida. Here well planned and mode…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 169 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$423,053
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3-bedroom corner duplex in San Pedro del Pinatar. Corner duplex with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom …
$187,531
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$261,621
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
$236,476
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
2-Bedroom Contemporary Townhouses with Private Pools in Torre Pacheco Murcia Modern townhous…
$281,864
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
Luxury property located on the peninsula of La Manga, between the Mar Menor and the Mediterr…
$882,119
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Solarium: 45 m2, terrace: 21 m2, garden: 35 m2.New Build.…
$236,476
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Discover luxury and comfort in these modern new build villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, one o…
$542,730
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
TERRACED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL AND CLOSE TO RODA GOLF COURSE Luxury complex of 28 one le…
$284,230
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
This new development of townhouses in San Javier offers a combination of luxury, contemporar…
$311,004
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
The exclusive Villas de Obra Nueva in Torre del Rame, Los Alcazares, offer an unbeatable loc…
$499,868
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$107,006
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$317,055
3 bedroom townthouse in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Complex of 10 semi-detached villas with private pool, garden area, terrace and a large solar…
$409,582
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive complex of 14 new build villas located in Santiago de la Ribera, on the coast of M…
$399,216
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build residential of detached a…
$344,467
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse for sale in Los Alcazeres. Townhouse has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room…
$243,587
3 bedroom townthouse in Cartagena, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
4 Bedroom Elegant Townhouses with Private Pools in Los Belones Costa Calida Murcia Modern to…
$401,477
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 178 m2.Plot size: 174 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$341,696
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
These homes are located in a privileged enclave, a few meters from the natural park of Las S…
$440,947
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the charming coastal town of San Pedro del Pinatar, these exclusive new-build tow…
$326,837
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Discover the modern semi-detached villas in Los Alcázares, an exceptional location on the Co…
$508,802
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of 11 townhouses in San…
$437,138
