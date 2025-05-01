Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
52
Torre Pacheco
16
Los Alcazares
12
San Javier
7
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
$178,478
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
$471,727
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN ROLDAN New Build gated residential complex of bungalow apartments lo…
$241,095
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive Villas and Bungalows on the Costa Cálida - Design, Comfort and Privileged Location…
$345,438
Bungalow 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
New Bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – Modernity and Comfort Just Minutes from the Sea Me…
$221,805
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We present you a new ground floor bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar in the gated community L…
$391,356
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – Modern Living by the Sea Exclusive Residenti…
$385,866
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This residential is located less than 1km from the Natural Park of the Salinas of San Pedro …
$192,717
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – Modernity and Comfort Just Minutes from the SeaMedi…
$341,886
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Pool in Condado de Alhama Murcia The detached villa…
$291,222
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Build Bungalows with Private Pool in Santiago de la Ribera Modern Homes Just 800m from …
$306,513
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
3-Bedroom Villas and Bungalows for sale in Los Alcázares, Costa Cálida Located in the vibran…
$555,406
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN ROLDAN New Build gated residential complex of bungalow apartments lo…
$246,781
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Bungalows with Private Pools and Parking in Roldán Murcia Contemporar…
$249,881
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN RODA GOLF New Build residential complex located on a south-facing pl…
$322,661
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
$484,630
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA New Build residential of bungalow aprtments in …
$180,945
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of signature sty…
$280,578
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
$218,330
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New Construction Homes in Torre-Pacheco, Costa Cálida Modern Bungalows with Exceptional Fea…
$217,573
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Newly built bungalows in Lo Pagán: Modern living close to the beach Prime location in Lo Pa…
$284,197
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATARNew Build residential complex of signature style…
$262,143
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Complex of 56 bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia) with 2 bedrooms and 2 equipped bat…
$230,723
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Construction Homes in Torre-Pacheco, Costa Cálida Modern Bungalows with Exceptional Fea…
$238,294
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN ROLDANNew Build gated residential complex of bungalow apartments loca…
$240,648
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Villas and Bungalows on the Costa Cálida - Design, Comfort and Privileged Location…
$363,243
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
New Build Bungalows in San Pedro del Pinatar – Prime Location Just 500m from the Beach Excl…
$306,457
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
New Build Residential Complex in Los Alcázares Near Serena Golf and the Mar Menor Exclusive…
$344,957
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built bungalows in Lo Pagán: Modern living close to the beachPrime location in Lo Pagá…
$339,170
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Exclusive Villas and Bungalows on the Costa Cálida - Design, Comfort and Privileged Location…
$397,332
