Beach Houses in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

18 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.Terrace: 32 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.The…
$2,12M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 96 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.Th…
$304,218
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.There is communa…
$366,646
Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
$251,331
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 481 m²
Floor 4/4
Exclusive 5-Bedroom Detached Villa with Breathtaking Sea Views in Cabo de Palos Cabo de Palo…
$5,42M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Luxurious Seaview Villas with Pool in Cartagena Murcia Luxury villas with breathta…
$2,63M
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedrooms top floor bungalow near the promenade in Santiago de la Ribera . Spacious top flo…
$296,258
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
$298,306
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$515,256
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 430 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$564,070
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Solarium: 32 m2, garden: 47 m2.Energy …
$328,571
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
$309,154
Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Garden: 30 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
$239,313
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 149 m2.Plot size: 235 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 43 m2.New Bu…
$309,154
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 640 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$623,732
Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
$269,230
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 820 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$643,601
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 640 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$623,732
