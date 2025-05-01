Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
161
Torre Pacheco
161
Los Alcazares
157
San Javier
96
62 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
$440,905
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$349,904
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Salado Village - a housing estate and locateded in a modern u…
$330,926
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
$243,270
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$261,621
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$417,575
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
$239,900
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$652,636
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
$371,549
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$107,006
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$317,055
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Detached villas in Roda, Murcia, Costa Calida Each house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
$419,824
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 88 m2.Plot size: 262 m2.Terrace: 30 m2.New Build.There is сover…
$211,418
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
$943,242
Villa 5 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$742,599
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN LOS ALCAZARES These spacious and well designed v…
$215,218
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Villas in Santa Rosalía Resort, Torre Pacheco, Murcia An exclusive urbanization made up of 1…
$686,876
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 233 m2.Plot size: 631 m2.Terrace: 168 m2, garden: 256 m2.Privat…
$795,036
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residential of beautiful town…
$209,943
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$276,478
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Plot size: 175 m2.Energy efficiency class: E.Orientation -…
$151,811
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-detached villas in Roda Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida A residential complex of 5 semi-deta…
$436,072
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
$245,045
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 222 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, garden: 141 m2.Privat…
$298,306
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$231,475
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$515,256
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$374,571
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Villas for sale in Altaona Golf, Murcia The residential has different types of homes, rangin…
$631,918
