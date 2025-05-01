Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for Sale in in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
161
Torre Pacheco
161
Los Alcazares
157
San Javier
96
836 properties total found
3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar.San Pedro del Pinatar is…
$483,764
3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar. San Pedro del Pinatar i…
$451,892
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
$440,905
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 61 m2.Terrace: 10 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, air-con…
$178,478
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
$471,727
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$349,904
3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable villa in the city of San Pedro del Pinatar. San Pedro del Pinatar i…
$396,197
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 165 m2.Plot size: 156 m2.Garden: 81 m2, solarium: 52 m2, terrac…
$320,001
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
$335,880
3 bedroom house in Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residencial of beautiful villas i…
$527,650
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN ROLDAN New Build semi-detached villas in Roldan, Torre Pa…
$258,722
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
This exclusive residential complex offers independent villas with a modern and functional de…
$476,431
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 Bedroom Trendy Semi-Detached Villas Meters from the Beach in Los Nietos Costa Calida Trend…
$373,818
3 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
KEY READY SEMI-DETACHED VILLA IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA Residential of townhouses, independen…
$261,087
3 bedroom house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLAS IN BALSICAS, MURCIA New Build residential has 6 one level detache…
$343,823
2 bedroom house in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
2 bedroom house
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
KEY READY SEMI-DETACHED VILLA IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA Residential of townhouses, independen…
$230,002
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN ROLDAN New Build gated residential complex of bungalow apartments lo…
$241,095
3 bedroom house in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom house
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD ONE LEVEL VILLAS IN BALSICAS, MURCIA New Build residential has 5 one level detach…
$343,823
Villa 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
KEY READY SEMI-DETACHED VILLA IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA Residential of townhouses, independen…
$245,644
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive Villas and Bungalows on the Costa Cálida - Design, Comfort and Privileged Location…
$345,438
4 bedroom house in Murcia, Spain
4 bedroom house
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTAONA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residential of beautiful villas …
$682,217
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
$363,623
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSES IN LA MANGA This residential is located at km 14 of La Manga on a un…
$292,107
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.Terrace: 32 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.The…
$2,12M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PLAYA HONDA !!! Villas with private pool and solarium, with optional b…
$676,658
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 Bedroom Houses with Private Pools near Amenities in San Pedro Costa Calida Elegant houses …
$402,131
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residencial of beautiful villas…
$601,561
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MAR DE CRISTAL New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms …
$592,565
Property types in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
