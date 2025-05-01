Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

367 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
$440,905
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 165 m2.Plot size: 156 m2.Garden: 81 m2, solarium: 52 m2, terrac…
$320,001
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN ROLDAN New Build semi-detached villas in Roldan, Torre Pa…
$258,722
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
This exclusive residential complex offers independent villas with a modern and functional de…
$476,431
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 Bedroom Trendy Semi-Detached Villas Meters from the Beach in Los Nietos Costa Calida Trend…
$373,818
Villa 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 175 m²
KEY READY SEMI-DETACHED VILLA IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA Residential of townhouses, independen…
$245,644
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
$363,623
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.Terrace: 32 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.The…
$2,12M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN PLAYA HONDA !!! Villas with private pool and solarium, with optional b…
$676,658
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
3 Bedroom Houses with Private Pools near Amenities in San Pedro Costa Calida Elegant houses …
$402,131
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residencial of beautiful villas…
$601,561
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MAR DE CRISTAL New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms …
$592,565
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Introducing the exclusive Villas de Obra Nueva in Los Alcázares, a unique opportunity to enj…
$446,714
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
$354,397
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Beautiful villa with private pool in Los Alcázares. Property with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
$473,743
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms Salado Village - a housing estate and locateded in a modern u…
$330,926
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Luxury Villas with Rooftop Pools in Torre Pacheco Nestled within a comple…
$672,636
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA New Build residential of villas and townhouses…
$277,887
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
3 beds semidetached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar . Spacious 3 bed, 3 bath townhouses with…
$499,602
Villa 2 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILT VILLA IN PLAYA HONDA Villa with basement, garage, private pool and solarium, ful…
$474,168
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Discover modern new build semi-detached villas in Roldán, Torre-Pacheco. This exclusive deve…
$358,645
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Villas for sale in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida Three exclusive villas in a residential …
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Villas with Private Pools Close to Amenities in San Pedro del Pinatar Mod…
$363,434
Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Modern Detached Bungalow Style Villas in Torre Pacheco The development is co…
$298,151
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential of villas and townhouses in Serena G…
$781,492
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Nine exclusive 3-bedroom villas combining modern design, quality and functionality. Its unbe…
$600,838
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Terrace: 40 m2, solarium: 36 m2.New Bui…
$243,270
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms semidetached villa in a modern style in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached houses with…
$468,493
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
A project of iconic architecture, it is located next to the Mediterranean Sea, close to an o…
$532,057
