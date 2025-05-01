Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in Campo de Cartagena y Mar Menor, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
161
Torre Pacheco
161
Los Alcazares
157
San Javier
96
122 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
$440,905
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
$349,904
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
$335,880
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
$363,623
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
$354,397
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Villas for sale in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida Three exclusive villas in a residential …
$1,25M
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 169 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$423,053
3 bedroom townthouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION HOMES IN TORRE-PACHECO Newly built complex of 2 semi-detached corner bungal…
$261,621
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms semidetached villa in a modern style in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached houses with…
$468,493
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
$275,937
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
This residential is located less than 1km from the Natural Park of the Salinas of San Pedro …
$192,717
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$417,575
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
$458,864
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
$239,900
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
$317,006
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$431,710
3 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
$273,411
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
$371,549
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
$330,926
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$107,006
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$317,055
2 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
La Ljana beaches are part of the salt marshes and sand dunes of San Pedro del Pinatar, a pro…
$226,893
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$318,917
2 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Потрясающие современные бунгало расположены рядом с соляными лагунами…
$197,169
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
$321,018
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build residential of detached a…
$344,467
2 bedroom house in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom house
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
$265,484
