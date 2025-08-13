  1. Realting.com
  2. США
  3. Майами
  4. Коттедж House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT

Коттедж House, 360m2, Gorica C - FOR RENT

от
$2,347
10
ID: 28649
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 01.10.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    США
  • Область / штат
    Флорида
  • Район
    Майами-Дейд
  • Город
    Майами

О комплексе

A luxuriously furnished house for rent, covering an area of 360m2, located in Gorica C. Layout: Basement: office, laundry room, toilet, and garage with one parking space. Ground floor: entrance hallway, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, terrace, and toilet. First floor: entrance hallway, three bedrooms, bathroom, and toilet. The house is located in a prestigious neighborhood, in the wider center of Podgorica, ensuring peace and security. In the immediate vicinity, you will find: diplomatic and consular missions, the British Embassy, the Montenegrin Academy of Sciences and Arts, Villa Gorica, numerous companies, private clinics, Gorica Park Forest, markets, and more. The city center is only 1 km away. The house also features a sauna in the yard, providing an additional space for relaxation and privacy! It is available for long-term rental, with a mandatory deposit!

