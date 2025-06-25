  1. Realting.com
  2. Греция
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Жилой комплекс Portside Residence in Pireaus

Цена по запросу
ID: 32686
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 22.10.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    Греция
  • Область / штат
    Аттика
  • Район
    периферия Аттика
  • Город
    Municipality of Piraeus
  • Метро
    Dimotiko Theatro (~ 700 м)
  • Метро
    Piraeus (~ 200 м)

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Тип строения новостройки
  • Год сдачи
  • Варианты отделки
О комплексе

Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus

Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean.

Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from the port where millions of travelers pass through each year en route to the iconic Greek islands.

This modern building features 11 turnkey units, including 2 stunning penthouses, all fully furnished and equipped with top-quality white goods. Designed for both short and long-term stays, this property is ideal for tapping into the booming tourism and business travel markets.

Unbeatable location:

  • 100 meters from the Port of Piraeus – Greece’s busiest passenger port

  • 100 meters from the Metro – with direct access to Athens International Airport

  • Surrounded by hotels, shops, cafes, and restaurants in a thriving, cosmopolitan neighborhood

Piraeus is more than just a port – it’s a destination in its own right, with a constant flow of tourists, professionals, and locals. With high occupancy potential year-round, Portside Residence is perfectly positioned for stable income and capital appreciation.

Whether you're looking to expand your real estate portfolio or secure a foothold in one of Greece’s most strategic locations, this is the investment that delivers.

Location. Demand. Turnkey setup. Portside Residence has it all.

Местонахождение на карте

Образование
Здравоохранение

Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости.
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал South Skrai 8 & Diranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Греция
от
$285,007
Апарт - отель THE MEDITERRANEAN (Золотая Виза)
Municipality of Piraeus, Греция
от
$286,591
Апарт - отель Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni Ymittos, Греция
от
$108,148
Жилой комплекс Blue Lagoon Syros
Галисас, Греция
Цена по запросу
Жилой комплекс SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Греция
от
$307,296
Другие комплексы
Жилой комплекс MELISSIA OXYGEN
Жилой комплекс MELISSIA OXYGEN
Жилой комплекс MELISSIA OXYGEN
Жилой комплекс MELISSIA OXYGEN
Жилой комплекс MELISSIA OXYGEN
Жилой комплекс MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Греция
от
$417,482
Год сдачи 2022
Количество этажей 3
Наш проект «Мелиссия Кислород» расположен в северном пригороде греческой столицы. Муниципалитет Мелиссии — это район, характеризующийся густой растительностью. Хотя он принадлежит городской ткани города, он обманывает вас, предлагая вам «расслабляющие изображения» загородного курорта. Больши…
Застройщик
VITRUVIUS INVESTMENTS
Апарт - отель Laurel Apartments
Апарт - отель Laurel Apartments
Апарт - отель Laurel Apartments
Апарт - отель Laurel Apartments
Апарт - отель Laurel Apartments
Апарт - отель Laurel Apartments
Апарт - отель Laurel Apartments
Municipality of Dafni Ymittos, Греция
от
$108,148
Варианты отделки С отделкой
Год сдачи 2025
Количество этажей 3
Площадь 21 м²
1 объект недвижимости 1
Уникальный проект «Laurel» с обслуживаемыми апартаментами в центре Афин. Три этажа по 19 квартир, каждая студия с фиксированной ценой 100 000 евро. Квартиры с обслуживанием — это пример современных студий, полностью меблированных и оборудованных по последним тенденциям дизайна. Они осн…
Тип объекта
Площадь, м²
Стоимость, USD
Квартира 1 комната
21.0
116,049
Застройщик
DKG Development
Жилой квартал ARTEMIS
Жилой квартал ARTEMIS
Жилой квартал ARTEMIS
Жилой квартал ARTEMIS
Жилой квартал ARTEMIS
Жилой квартал ARTEMIS
Municipality of Spata Artemida, Греция
от
$157,985
Количество этажей 1
AGIOS NIKOLAOS ARTEMIDA, PLOT 355 SQ. М. со старым раздетым домом 55 кв.м. М. Вечеринки с одеждой и могут быть отозваны для дома на день рождения. Это также ценный заказ для нового дома в лучшей зоне Артемиды с очень хорошими перспективами развития всех распутников. Это также может стать про…
Агентство
Akinita-kapelli
Актуальные новости в Греции
«Греция обходит Турцию и Кипр». Почему греческая недвижимость переживает бум и как на этом заработать
25.06.2025
«Греция обходит Турцию и Кипр». Почему греческая недвижимость переживает бум и как на этом заработать
Какие цены на жилую недвижимость установились в Греции на конец 2024 года? Данные REALTING
17.01.2025
Какие цены на жилую недвижимость установились в Греции на конец 2024 года? Данные REALTING
ТОП самых перспективных городов Греции для переезда на ПМЖ
05.08.2024
ТОП самых перспективных городов Греции для переезда на ПМЖ
Особенности жизни в Греции на материке и на острове
29.05.2024
Особенности жизни в Греции на материке и на острове
«Золотая виза на Крите по-прежнему доступна за 250 000 евро». Эксперт о том, почему спрос на недвижимость Греции неуклонно растет
12.01.2024
«Золотая виза на Крите по-прежнему доступна за 250 000 евро». Эксперт о том, почему спрос на недвижимость Греции неуклонно растет
Греция готовится к интеграции нелегальных мигрантов: так власти страны хотят восполнить дефицит рабочей силы
29.09.2023
Греция готовится к интеграции нелегальных мигрантов: так власти страны хотят восполнить дефицит рабочей силы
Греция объявляет войну изменению климата после летних пожаров и наводнений: план действий и поддержка от Евросоюза
21.09.2023
Греция объявляет войну изменению климата после летних пожаров и наводнений: план действий и поддержка от Евросоюза
Все инвесторы сейчас — в Греции? Агент по греческой недвижимости о повышении порога по программе «Золотая виза», скачках цен и популярных регионах для покупки
20.09.2023
Все инвесторы сейчас — в Греции? Агент по греческой недвижимости о повышении порога по программе «Золотая виза», скачках цен и популярных регионах для покупки
