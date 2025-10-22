  1. Realting.com
  2. Застройщики
  3. Limar Homes

Limar Homes

Греция, Municipality of Athens
;
Оставить заявку
Тип компании
Тип компании
Застройщик
Год основания компании
Год основания компании
2024
На платформе
На платформе
Меньше месяца
Языки общения
Языки общения
English
Веб-сайт
Веб-сайт
www.limarhomes.com
О застройщике

At Limar Homes, we are proud to be a leading real estate developer in Greece, committed to shaping the future of urban living.

Our mission is simple yet powerful: to improve the Greek skyline with beautifully designed, high-quality developments that enhance the way people live, invest, and experience property in Greece.

We focus on creating exceptional residential and mixed-use projects that combine modern architecture, thoughtful design, and lasting value. Every development is crafted with care — not just to meet today’s needs, but to inspire a better tomorrow.

Whether you're buying a home, investing in Greek real estate, or seeking a lifestyle change through the Golden Visa program, Limar Homes is here to deliver excellence at every step.

The partners bring over 20 years of experience in real estate, both in Greece and internationally, with a proven track record in development, investment, and property management. Our deep industry knowledge and strong network allow us to deliver projects that combine design, functionality, and long-term value.t  

Building beauty. Creating value. Improving lives.

Время работы
Открыто сейчас
Сейчас в компании: 17:21
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Athens)
Понедельник
09:00 - 18:00
Вторник
09:00 - 18:00
Среда
09:00 - 18:00
Четверг
09:00 - 18:00
Пятница
09:00 - 18:00
Суббота
Выходной
Воскресенье
Выходной
Наши агенты в Греции
Manos Vas
Manos Vas
Другие застройщики
GRACE TOURIST&CONSTRUCTION P.C.
Греция, Thermaikos Municipality
Год основания компании 2018
Новостройки 1 Жилая недвижимость 2
Главным направлением деятельности компании GRACE  является строительство, архитектурное проектирование, реконструкция, дизайн жилых комплексов, индивидуальных вилл и других объектов недвижимости. Наши услуги и строительные работы производятся, согласно европейскому качеству с использованием…
Оставить заявку
V² DEVELOPMENT
Греция, Municipality of Athens
Год основания компании 1962
Новостройки 4 Жилая недвижимость 1
Компания V² DEVELOPMENT От своего славного прошлого к надежному настоящему и еще более многообещающему будущему,  компания V² DEVELOPMENT — это компания № 1 в Греции в области жилищного строительства и девелопмента. ДЕВЕЛОПЕР ЭЛИТНОЙ НЕДВИЖИМОСТИ В ГРЕЦИИ Являясь преемником компании…
Оставить заявку
VITRUVIUS INVESTMENTS
Греция, Municipality of Athens
Новостройки 1 Жилая недвижимость 3
Офис компании Vitruvius Investments расположен в центре Афин. Мы активно работаем на рынке недвижимости и реализуем проекты по всей Греции. Обладая многолетним опытом и знаниями, наша команда состоит из опытных и хорошо подготовленных экспертов (оценщиков, инженеров-строителей, архитекторов,…
Оставить заявку
First Seat
Греция, Municipality of Athens
First Seat - известная, быстро развивающаяся компания по недвижимости в Греции. Наш успех основан на доверии, профессионализме и долгосрочных отношениях, в которых мы ставим клиента превыше всего. Наши опытные консультанты страстно желают превратить активы в наиболее выгодные инвестиции, …
Оставить заявку
Marina Villas development & construction
Греция, Пефкохори
Год основания компании 2021
Новостройки 2
«MARINA VILLAS» - надежная, динамично развивающаяся строительно девелоперская компания в Северной Греции, стабильные темпы строительства, соблюдение сроков и качественные характеристики объектов. Стратегия «MARINA VILLAS IKE» — приобретение качественных строительных площадок под девелопер…
Оставить заявку
Назад Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти