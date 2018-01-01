Lithuania. Frequently asked Questions
No.
More information: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania
There are several grounds for obtaining a residence permit:
- business;
- employment;
- education;
- marriage to a citizen of Lithuania;
- business investment;
- high professional qualification;
- other grounds (religious activities, outstanding achievements in sports, etc.).
More information: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania
- Reside in Lithuania.
- Work and conduct professional activities in the country.
- Have all social guarantees.
- Travel without a visa in the EU.
- Family reunification.
- Indenization after 10 years of residence in the country.
- Origin (including if ancestors were Lithuanian citizens).
- Outstanding achievements.
Lithuanian citizens have the right to:
- reside in Lithuania;
- work and conduct professional activities in the country;
- have all social guarantees;
- travel without a visa in the EU;
- reside in other member states of the European Union;
- vote in elections.
Foreign citizens have the right to purchase real estate in Lithuania. There are restrictions only on the purchase of agricultural objects.
Detailed information about real estate prices: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania
Documents required for a transaction:
- passport and/or a notarized copy of it;
- notarized power of attorney confirming financial independence;
- spousal consent (if necessary).
There are 4 stages in the process of purchasing properties:
- execution of a preliminary agreement;
- agreement of contract terms with a notary;
- execution of a purchase agreement;
- registration of real estate in the Centre of Registers.
When buying real estate, clients also need to pay for:
- translation services;
- legal support;
- notary and Centre of Registers services;
- mortgage (if necessary);
- real estate verification and appraisal.
Electricity costs 13,7 cents per kWh including VAT. Drinking water and wastewater treatment in the country come to an average of €1,36 per cbm. In September 2020, the central heating price was 3,00 cents per 1 kWh.
More information: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania