Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Kaunas District Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

Karmelava
5
Kulautuva
4
Zapyskis
4
148 properties total found
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair in Girionys, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with needs repair
Girionys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/4
€86,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with gas heating in Lapes, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Lapes, Lithuania
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
€269,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Garliava, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Garliava, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
€230,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH A SKLYP 16.31 a.m. LITTLE RAJ. IN EVERY VYTAUTO G. 26 in the very center…
€21,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Kreslynai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Kreslynai, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ITALIAN STILIUM TWO HOUSE IN THE INSPECTED PLACE WAIT THE NEW FAMILY!! ---------------------…
€99,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Virbaliskiai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Quality, high-end house with the most beautiful plot and views in the Kaunas area is for sal…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
The corporate cottage with a tidy environment is perfect for a family looking for a fully eq…
€239,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Romainiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Romainiai, Lithuania
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
€429,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with central heating, with paved road in Ramuciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with central heating, with paved road
Ramuciai, Lithuania
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
HOME OF THE RAMY 10 MIN I DISTRIBUTION FROM THE CENTER OF THE COUNC !!! SELLED ITIN QUALITY …
€299,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Dievogala, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Dievogala, Lithuania
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE HOUSE WITH THE GUARELIN AND THE ERDLE IN THE ZAPY-BAN. GREIT RELEASE WITH THE CITY, FUL…
€159,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Jadagoniai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
€95,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road in Vijukai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road
Vijukai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€165,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Vijukai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Vijukai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€68,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with gas heating, with Storeroom, with needs repair in Kulautuva, Lithuania
3 room apartment with gas heating, with Storeroom, with needs repair
Kulautuva, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/2
€65,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Stanaiciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Stanaiciai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
€49,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with With furniture in Smiltynai II, Lithuania
House with balcony, with swimming pool, with With furniture
Smiltynai II, Lithuania
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
SODO HOUSE WITH PURTIMI IN THE VIDUAGE AND LAUKE SAMES IN KIEME! Advantages: • Manage, super…
€50,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
CLASS COTED FOR THE ERVUS, 180 KV.M, WITH 4.25 AREA LAND SKLYPU, VYTAUTO PROSPECT, GARLIA! G…
€189,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with internet in Rinkunai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with internet
Rinkunai, Lithuania
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
€199,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House with balcony, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
WE WOULD SOME CULAUTION IN THE CITY OF COURT, 212.38 KV. M HOUSE WITH BUILD, WITH LAUK TERAS…
€284,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
€68,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
€190,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
€440,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Noreikiskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Noreikiskes, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Peleniai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Peleniai, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY SODY ANT NERIES CHRANT ONLY 12 km FROM THE CUBE CITY RIBOS!!! SKLYPAS IS ANT HIGHER NE…
€129,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
House
Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
€130,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Domestic equipment in Paparciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with Construction: Brick, with Domestic equipment
Paparciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
3 ROOMS BUY, STIRD G., IN THE INDICATORY! For those who appreciate peace and want to distra…
€116,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Slienava, Lithuania
House with garage, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Slienava, Lithuania
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE PROPERTY OF THE PROPERTY, NEVERONMENT IN THE RAMIO LOCATION, NOT LANDED FOR THE FORES…
€225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with gas heating in Jadagoniai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Jadagoniai, Lithuania
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 3
ERDVUS HOUSE, PROVIDED THE OPPORTUNITY IMPLEMENTATION IN THE RENOVATION PROJECTS: ERDVUS LIV…
€235,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Stanaiciai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Stanaiciai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUALS, FULL EQUIPMENT IN STANES, CANUN RAJONE. POSSIBILITY TO PREPARE 2 A…
€147,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Rykstyne, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Rykstyne, Lithuania
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
A beloved and supervised house for sale in Carmelava on a plot of land of 221.36 sq.m and 12…
€229,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Property types in Kaunas District Municipality

apartments
houses

Properties features in Kaunas District Municipality, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir