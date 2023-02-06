Can’t prove the right to dual citizenship? Then you will be deprived of Lithuanian citizenship

Lithuania will speed up the procedure for the loss of Lithuanian citizenship by those who acquire citizenship in another state. The project has received approval from the Lithuanian government, which also plans to quickly pass the necessary legislation.

According to Arnoldas Abramavičius, Vice-Minister of the Interior, the country wants to create a more efficient process for the loss of citizenship. And the purpose of such changes is to «prevent cases of abuse and guarantee national security.»

What is the essence of the amendments? It will reduce the time required for citizens of the Republic of Lithuania to file documents confirming their right to multiple citizenships. So, the period of submission will be reduced from six to three months.

This means that during this time, the Department of Migration must receive written confirmation that a specific Lithuanian citizen has the right to dual citizenship. To extend this period, the citizen may submit a special application, but not for more than 2 months. Unless the Department receives the necessary documents within the specified time period, it will begin the procedure for the loss of Lithuanian citizenship.

This step is aimed at preventing people who do not have the right to be citizens of Lithuania and other states from enjoying the same rights and freedoms as other Lithuanians.

Also, the country’s Interior Ministry stressed that Lithuanian citizens who have citizenship in another country must report it within two months of its acquisition. This should be done through the Lithuanian Migration Information System (MIGRIS).