Residential properties for sale in Vilnius city municipality, Lithuania

Vilnius
742
Grigiskes
9
762 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with with repair, with Online tour
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a bright and neat 2-room apartment in N. Vilna. The apartment is conveniently plan…
€65,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Vilnius, Lithuania
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 6
Area 312 m²
Number of floors 2
€629,900
2 room apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
"Prūsų Namai"  Houses and apartments for sale in Vilnius  "Prūsų Namai" is a real estate …
€132,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
€95,999
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
€360,000
Leave a request
House in Vilnius, Lithuania
House
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
€139,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
€24,000
House with gas heating in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
PATOGUS, FULL PREPARED HOUSE IN THE SOME OF BAYS WITH ALL WHITE AND BUITINE TECHNIKA!! BIG, …
€297,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
€399,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
€268,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/9
€165,000
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
4 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/5
€185,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 9/9
€190,000
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with Fitted, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
€450,000
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Monolithic
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/12
€94,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with needs repair, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/9
€99,900
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/9
€126,900
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with internet
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/9
€87,500
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 10/12
€149,950
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Grigiskes, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Grigiskes, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 10/10
€120,000
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with needs repair, with Construction: Wooden in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with needs repair, with Construction: Wooden
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€30,000
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted in Vilnius, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Precast, with Fitted
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/5
€157,300
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/9
€191,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Brick, with gas heating, with Fitted
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
€150,000
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture in Vilnius, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with With furniture
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
€79,000
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Fitted, with Central collector in Vilnius, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Construction: Precast, with Fitted, with Central collector
Vilnius, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/9
€179,000
