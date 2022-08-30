Capital Сommercial

Relist is a professional real estate services company whose team consists of specialists in residential and commercial real estate with many years of experience.

The company's experience comes from a subsidiary of DNB ( later Luminor ) real estate bank, DNB Būstas ( later Luminor Būstas ). 2019 year. Luminor Būstas was sold, but the company team continues to work at Relist.

The company's operating principles violate the traditional concept of the full cycle ( from - to ) of one broker. For the search or sales process to be effective, different specialists work at different stages. Thus, the whole team seeks to create maximum value for the client.