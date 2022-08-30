Capital Сommercial
Konstitucijos pr. 18, Vilnius, LT-09308
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский, Lietuvių
Website
Company description
Capital is a successful franchise offering a wide variety of real estate services. Capital brings together real estate brokers, real estate appraisers, surveyors, construction and home decore specialists, mortgage brokers, insurance brokers, financial accounting specialists and other real estate market professionals. Our goal is to create value for our customers, to stand out from others, to be a reliable and flexible company that is always ahead.
