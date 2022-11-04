Some people need residences, villas, and penthouses to be happy, while others will be satisfied with just their own home in the nature, even if it has no royal ambitions. In our review today are five houses in Lithuania, different from each other. The only important thing they have in common is that they are all away from the bustle of the city and surrounded by greenery, ponds, and forests.

Foreigners can buy any real estate in Lithuania (except for land), but there may be difficulties with a mortgage — you can get it only if you have a residence permit in the country. Read more about this in our recent article . In the meantime, we’ll show you some interesting houses from the REALTING catalog.

Wooden house 41 m² among the pine forest

House with balcony, with paved road Rieses seniunija, Lithuania €35,000 41 m² Number of floors 1

This modular wooden house is for sale in Rieses seniunija, Vilnius County, just 18 km from Vilnius. It is easy to get to the capital city: there is a convenient connection and a bus stop nearby.

The house is completely new and was completed this year, 2022. The 600 m² plot is located in a beautiful place, among greenery, ponds, and pine forest — especially for those who like peace and quiet.

The area of the house is 23.30 square meters, which includes the main room and bathroom. The rest of the space is occupied by a terrace (18 sq.m.) overlooking the forest. The feature of this wooden house that immediately catches the eye is the large number of floor-to-ceiling windows (some of them are also doors).

How the house looks from the inside, the photo is not much visible, it is clear only that the life is not too organized — it all depends on you and your imagination. The house is equipped with the necessary communications: there is electricity, water and a new water well.

Brick house 61 m² next to the pond and beach

This place is also not about the hustle and bustle of the city (although the capital is not far away) — there is a forest, a pond and a clean beach nearby. This house is brick, there are 2 floors (plus basement), and the entire area is 61.28 square meters.

The house is completely renovated, the interior is spacious and neat, everything looks quite «glossy». The unusually shaped ceilings and windows give the space a zest. As for the interior, this will have to be taken care of by the new owner, as it is still empty inside. The basement (26.19 sq.m.), as the seller writes, is dry and insulated.

There is a store, kindergarten and school near the house. And you can get to Vilnius by car or by bus.

Inexpensive 61 m² house in ethnic style

House with Furnace heating Panevezys, Lithuania €25,000 61 m² Number of floors 1

In the small town of Panevėžys, 1.5 hours from Vilnius, a house for sale, which seems to embody the atmosphere of fairy tale and originality. Nevertheless, it is by no means old — the house was built in 2006.

If you are a fan of all things ethnic, you will definitely like this pattern house. At least its exterior, since what’s inside is not entirely clear from the photos provided. What is certain is that the house is complete with a loft and balcony. Also, the owner writes that the house will be warm — in addition to everything else, there is a fireplace.

Along with the 61.44 sq.m. house, the buyer also gets a 615 sq.m. plot. There is a field, a pond, and a greenhouse where you can grow plants, for example.

Near the house is a pond, where you can swim and fish. And if you want a little noise and bustle — you can take a bus and get into town.

Homestead house 84 m² in Trakai district

House with central heating Semeliskes, Lithuania €69,000 84 m² Number of floors 1

This, also quite unusual, house with a weighty plot (826 m²) is territorially located in the Trakai district of Vilnius county. The area is quiet, with a forest and a pond nearby. It is 21 km to Trakai town and 40 km to Vilnius.

The house, which looks more like a manor house, was built in 1963 and reconstructed in 2019. The renovation of the house was also done. Nevertheless, we can see that there are things to work on and things to pay attention to.

The 84 sq.m. of space includes two bedrooms (13.77 sq.m. and 9.71 sq.m.), a bathroom (9.19 sq.m.), a kitchen and a living room, which create one large space of 48.66 sq.m. As stated in the listing and seen in the photos, the house has plenty of natural light.

A large fortress house in Kaunas County

House Kedainiai, Lithuania €87,000 301 m² Number of floors 1

In Kaunas County, not far from the city itself, a huge, fortress-like house is for sale. Along with it, an outbuilding is also for sale.

The area of the house is 301.23 square meters, but in addition, there is also a plot of 12 hectares. The entire area is fenced and literally wrapped in greenery.

What is on the first floor: kitchen, corridor, hallway, 5 rooms, bathroom, balcony; on the second — rooms without furniture, basement space. The owner does not hide the fact that the house requires repair — in the photo, you can also see that. Gas, electricity, water supply — all this is also here.

An important nuance: it is not necessary to buy a house and a farm building together — the owner is willing to sell everything separately. By the way, the outbuilding can also be rebuilt into a house. Also, this option is a good solution for 2 families, since there are two separate entrances. In short, there are many buying options.

The nearest infrastructure: grocery store, kindergarten, school.