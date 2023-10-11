In the small village of Pakonys, which is located only 20 kilometers from Vilnius, there is a very well-kept and cozy house, which is perfect as a summer house and as a house for permanent residence away from the city hustle.

House with Furnace heating Pakonys, Lithuania €82,000 76 m² Number of floors 2

In the small village of Pakonys, which is located about 20 kilometers from Vilnius, a cozy cottage is for sale. The house is located on the shore of a small pond, surrounded by a forest and beautiful, almost Swiss, meadows. At the same time, there are some other houses, so it can be called an absolutely isolated place.

The house with a total area of 76 sq.m. is located on a plot of 600 sq.m. The plot is flat, planted with a lawn and small trees around the perimeter. Despite the fact that the building was built in 1986, the house looks very neat and well maintained — according to the photos, the current owner took care of it with all his heart.

The house has two floors. On the first floor there is a living room combined with a kitchen with fireplace and dining area. Here there is an exit to the terrace. On the second floor there is a common room and a bedroom with access to the balcony.

Most likely, the house was recently renovated - the walls look freshly painted. There is all the furniture necessary for living. As for household appliances and kitchen — the question remains open, because neither the photos nor the description of the announcement says anything about it. Despite this, the house looks cozy.