  3. Relist

Relist

Lithuania, Vilnius city municipality
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2017
On the platform
4 years 4 months
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Lietuvių
Website
relist.lt
We are on social networks
About the agency

Relist is a real estate agency that has been operating for over 8 years, bringing together a team of experienced experts focused on individual client needs. Our main area of activity is the residential real estate market, covering both new construction and secondary market sales. 

e also specialize in investment projects, helping clients find the most profitable opportunities in the real estate sector. 

A professional team, deep market knowledge, and client trust are what enable us to provide the highest quality services.

Services
  • Selection and search for residential and commercial real estate in Lithuania, Portugal, and Spain;
  • Sale of real estate in Lithuania;
  • Remote purchase/sale of real estate in Lithuania;
  • Consultations on the development of new real estate projects in Lithuania and their subsequent implementation;
  • Investment projects in Lithuania and Portugal;
  • Construction of new real estate properties upon client request;
  • Real estate transaction support;
  • Consultations on real estate matters in Lithuania;
  • Rental of real estate in Lithuania.
Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:15
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Vilnius)
Monday
09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 20:00
Thursday
09:00 - 20:00
Friday
09:00 - 20:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Lithuania
Agata Avsejenko
Agata Avsejenko
25 properties
Imantas Umbrasas
Imantas Umbrasas
