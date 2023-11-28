Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Lithuania

3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Palanga, Lithuania
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Palanga, Lithuania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the exclusive place of Palanga, near the sea and Botanical Park. This …
€780,000
